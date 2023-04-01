Polkadot One Day Trading Volume Hits $190.43 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $6.33 or 0.00022187 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $5.73 billion and $190.43 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,298,358,065 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

