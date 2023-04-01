Pollux Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $492,724.31 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $37.50 million and approximately $492,724.31 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.74394219 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $483,983.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

