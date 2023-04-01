Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Potbelly by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Potbelly by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,424. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $240.90 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.