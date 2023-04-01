Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.19

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.19 and traded as high as $42.35. Powell Industries shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 40,080 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $504.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

