Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 1.6%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 177,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.90 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

