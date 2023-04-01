Powerledger (POWR) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $93.77 million and $7.09 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

