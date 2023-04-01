Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 21.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SQFTW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
