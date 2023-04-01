Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.45

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.45 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 100.70 ($1.24). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.24), with a volume of 3,455,832 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

In related news, insider Richard Howell acquired 37,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £41,231.43 ($50,659.09). 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

