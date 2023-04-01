Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP 600 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several different factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.

