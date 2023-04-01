Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
See Also
