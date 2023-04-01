Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

