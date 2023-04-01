Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.77 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $88.47 million and $2.77 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00017013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00200792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,492.54 or 0.99988851 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.89949536 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,924,795.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

