ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 2,217,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,946. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.12. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on PRQR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.