ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 2,217,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,946. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.12. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PRQR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.