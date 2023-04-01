Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,544 ($18.97) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.47) to GBX 1,518 ($18.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.34) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.82) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($22.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,625.33 ($19.97).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,102 ($13.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,226.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,083.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,935.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 9.62 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($16.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,714.29%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

