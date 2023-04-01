Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 290.24% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. The company had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 35.5 %

Shares of PLSE opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

