Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 290.24%. The business had revenue of ($0.01) million for the quarter.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 35.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 340,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.17. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

