Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Reduced by Zacks Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $121.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

