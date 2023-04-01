Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Qtum has a total market cap of $327.61 million and $39.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00011043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.53 or 0.06401023 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,598,006 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.