Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and $163,174.47 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

