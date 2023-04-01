QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0110

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $58.51 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

