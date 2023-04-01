Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

RTX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. 4,652,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,950,410. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

