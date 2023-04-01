Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,560,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,786. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 214.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 54,210 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

