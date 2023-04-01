ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $52,071.39 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00328963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00021611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.