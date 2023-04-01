Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

