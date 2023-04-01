Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 2,960,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS RLLWF remained flat at $2.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Reliance Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

