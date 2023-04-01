renBTC Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. renBTC has a total market cap of $113.01 million and approximately $278,423.99 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $31,568.53 or 1.10667180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

