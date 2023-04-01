Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Trading Up 3.6%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.45. Approximately 744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,200 ($39.32) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.