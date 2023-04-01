Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,422,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $129.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

