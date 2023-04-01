Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 288 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.