Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

