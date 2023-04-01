Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,150 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

