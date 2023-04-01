Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $297,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,693,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

