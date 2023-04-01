Reviewing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Novavax alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Kymera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.98 billion 0.30 -$657.94 million ($8.40) -0.82 Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 34.91 -$154.81 million ($2.88) -10.29

Volatility and Risk

Kymera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Novavax has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novavax and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 2 2 2 0 2.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 5 0 2.56

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $70.67, indicating a potential upside of 919.72%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 59.37%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -33.20% N/A -26.36% Kymera Therapeutics -330.60% -33.84% -26.60%

Summary

Novavax beats Kymera Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc. Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.