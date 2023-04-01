Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 25,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 49,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Revival Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Revival Gold ( CVE:RVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current year.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

