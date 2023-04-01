Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 25,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 49,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Revival Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.46.
About Revival Gold
Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.