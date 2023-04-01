RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,580 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.07. 4,159,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The company has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.