RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 38,034 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. 324,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

