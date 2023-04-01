RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.14. 2,674,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,253. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.