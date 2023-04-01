RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $356,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $72.49. 2,596,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

