RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $542,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,843. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

