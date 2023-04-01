RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,521,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

