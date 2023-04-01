RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,864 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.87. 2,082,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

