RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,031,000 after buying an additional 1,143,396 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,656,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after acquiring an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,530,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 383,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,682. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

