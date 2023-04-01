RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 131,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 125,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.97. 3,151,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,133. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

