RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,462 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,372. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

