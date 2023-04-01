Ribbon Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $390,068.40 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $75.46 million and approximately $390,068.40 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

