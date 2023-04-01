Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 20.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 473.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

RGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $28,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 744,690 shares in the company, valued at $417,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

