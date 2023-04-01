Robert W. Baird Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $33.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $571,230.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,171 shares of company stock worth $3,072,903. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

