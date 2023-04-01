Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 2.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Roblox worth $240,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,114,788. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $44.98. 7,965,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315,220. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.