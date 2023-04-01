Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.73 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10.15 ($0.12). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 10.73 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,936,189 shares.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £61.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,045.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

