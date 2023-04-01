Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 16,854 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 318.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. 1,012,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,015. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

