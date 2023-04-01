Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after acquiring an additional 196,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. 2,099,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,256. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

